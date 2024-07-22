Rakesh Paul, 33 others convicted in APSC cash for job scam

Guwahati, July 22: In a significant development, the Gauhati Special Court on Monday, convicted prime accused Rakesh Paul and 33 others in the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission) cash for job scam.

Rakesh Paul, the than APSC chairman, played a significant role in the scam with the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) recruitment, during his tenure. The scandal first came to light in 2015-16, uncovering the deep rooted issue of corruption within the system.

The case revolves around irregularities uncovered during the selection process for ADO positions advertised in 2013. This scandal of APSC cash-for-job controversy was uncovered in where candidates allegedly paid bribes to secure positions in the combined competitive exam 2013 and 2014.

The court's verdict came after a long investigation and legal proceedings where 34 accused were found guilty, while other 10 were acquitted.