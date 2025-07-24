Rajya Sabha MP seeks Gadkari’s intervention to ease Silchar’s highway woes

Silchar, July 24: Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Kanad Purkayastha, has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to urgently address pressing highway connectivity concerns affecting Silchar and the larger Barak Valley region.

In a formal letter dated July 24, Purkayastha raised concerns over the current road alignment, which compels vehicles from the East-West Corridor en route to Tripura to take a 27-kilometre detour through the congested ISBT Silchar route.

"This not only increases travel time and fuel costs but severely burdens traffic within Silchar city," the MP wrote.

To resolve the issue, Purkayastha proposed the construction of a direct 4-lane highway connecting ISBT Silchar to the East-West Corridor, covering a stretch of approximately 8–10 kilometres.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune following his meeting with Gadkari, Purkayastha said “This extension of NH-37 would significantly reduce travel time, decongest city roads, and boost economic activity in the region. I have also urged the Union Minister to consider upgrading the existing 2-lane Silchar Bypass to a 4-lane route, given the surge in traffic and the road’s strategic importance.”

Furthermore, a detailed map and status report on the proposed projects were also submitted to the Union Minister for consideration.

“I am hopeful these proposals will be prioritised in the greater interest of the region and its people,” he added.

The MP further informed that during their meeting, the Minister discussed pending projects with senior officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and instructed them to remove all bottlenecks to ensure timely completion.

When asked whether the issue of the incomplete East-West Corridor was raised, Purkayastha confirmed that Garkari has reiterated his assurance that "this mega project will be completed by 2026.”