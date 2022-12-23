Rajya Sabha MP from Silchar Karnendu Bhattacharjee passes away

Silchar, Dec 23: Veteran Congress leader and two timesRajya Sabha MP from Silchar, Karnendu Bhattacharjee, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Friday at around 9:45 am after battling against age related complications. He was 84 years and survived by his wife Nandini Bhattacharjee and two daughters.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences at the passing away of the veteran politician. In a tweet, the Chief Minister wrote:



"Saddened by the demise of veteran Congress leader, former MP & MLA of Silchar Karnendu Bhattachajee. His contribution to socio-economic development of Assam will always be remembered.

I fondly recall my association with him. My deep condolences to the bereaved. Om Shanti!"





Former Congress Minister Ajit Singh expressed his grief at the passing away of the Congress stalwart terming Bhattacharjee to be his political guardian.



Silchar District Congress president Tamal Kanti Banik also expressed his grief and said that the passing away of Bhattacharjee leaves a irreplaceable void in the party.

A resident of Malugram here, Bhattacharjee had a remarkable political career serving the Congress party. Besides, being an MP in the Rajya Sabha for two terms from 1996-2008, Bhattacharjee was also the MLA from Silchar from 1985-1991, sources informed.



Sources at the Silchar District Congress offices informed that Bhattacharjee was a father figure in the party and had phenomenal role in binding the workers from the grassroots. He served as the District Congress president for nearly three decades, sources said.



Further credible sources informed that the mortal remains of Bhattacharjee will be brought to Silchar for the last rites.

