Rajya Sabha MP appeals to Scindia to reopen 10 Barak Valley post offices

Silchar, Dec 22: Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha has drawn the attention of Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia to the sudden closure of 10 branch and sub-post offices in the Barak Valley, calling it a serious cause of public hardship affecting thousands.

In a formal communication to the Union Minister, Purkayastha stated that the post offices, which were shut since August this year, serve as crucial lifelines for connectivity, financial inclusion, and the delivery of essential government schemes in the region. Despite repeated appeals and growing public distress, the offices have remained closed, with only one reportedly reopened so far.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the MP mentioned in the letter, “there is a persistent and rising public demand for the immediate resumption of postal services. The closures have disproportionately affected the elderly, farmers and people living in remote areas, who depend heavily on local post offices for banking services, remittances and mail delivery.”

Citing departmental records, the MP highlighted that all affected units were profit-earning with growing customer bases.

Their closure not only inconveniences the public but also results in revenue loss for the Department of Posts.

Purkayastha urged the Union Minister to personally intervene and direct the immediate reopening of all 10 offices, emphasising that restoring services is critical for public access to essential financial and government services.