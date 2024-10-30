Rajnath Singh diverts to Tezpur after 2-day Tawang trip gets cancelled

Sonitpur, Oct. 30: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tezpur on Wednesday and is set to spend the night at Goroimari. The visit comes after Minister Singh’s plans to travel to Arunachal Pradesh were cancelled due to inclement weather.

Speaking with The Assam Tribune, Sonitpur District Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha confirmed Singh's overnight stay in Tezpur.

According to Bhaskar Bezbarua, Officer-in-Charge of the Tezpur Sadar Police Station, the Defence Minister is expected to stay in Tezpur for the night. “However, detailed information about Minister Singh’s itinerary is not known,” he said.

Initially, Singh was scheduled for a two-day trip to Arunachal Pradesh, intending to celebrate Diwali with Army personnel stationed along the Indo-China border.

The visit was expected to include the inauguration of a museum dedicated to the bravery of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, an esteemed Indian Army officer.

Singh had announced his intentions for the trip on a micro-blogging platform, expressing eagerness to interact with Armed Forces personnel and participate in the museum's inaugural ceremony.

Singh's travel plans also included the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, as well as Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Notably, Singh's visit to celebrate Diwali with the troops follows recent developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where joint patrols were conducted by Indian and Chinese troops.

This joint effort follows discussions on disengagement in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh, initiated after an agreement was reached on October 21 concerning patrolling along the LAC.

The agreement, which concluded a four-year military standoff in Galwan, Ladakh, was further ratified during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 23 at the BRICS Summit in Russia.