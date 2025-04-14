Rainy Bihu on the cards: IMD issues orange alert for Assam today

Guwahati, Apr 14: The state appears to be bracing for a rainy Bihu. The IMD forecast said moderate rains are very likely to occur at many places over Assam over the next five days. But there is no likelihood of a change in maximum temperatures.

"Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied with gusty winds reaching up to 40-50 km/h are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam in the next four days. Heavy rains are also very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam between April 14 and 16," the forecast said.

An orange alert (be prepared) for thunderstorms has been issued for April 14.

Available data indicated that light to moderate rain occurred at a few places over Assam during the last 24 hours. Day temperatures were, however, above normal.

Despite scattered rains in parts of the state, seasonal rainfall (since March 1) has been deficit by 42 per cent. Against the normal of 115.5 mm rainfall, the state received just 67.4 mm rainfall till April 9.

In the last 24 hours, Dudhnoi, Chirang and Barpeta recorded 50 mm of rainfall. Guwahati also received close to 30 mm of rainfall last night.

By

Staff Reporter