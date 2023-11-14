Rainfall likely to lash Assam on Nov 17

Guwahati, Nov 14: The India Meteorology Department (IMD) forecasted on Monday that Assam, along with other northeastern states, is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall on November 17.

In this regard, the Regional Meteorology Centre, Guwahati, issued a yellow alert for the northeastern states, excluding Arunachal Pradesh. It further stated that Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness the rainfall on November 16 and 17, while rainfall is likely to lash Assam and Meghalaya on November 17.

Revealing the current meteorological condition, the Regional Meteorology Centre said, “An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and extends upto middle-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around 16th November, 2023.”

“Under its influence light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura with isolated heavy rainfall over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 17th & 18th and over south Assam & east Meghalaya on 17th November,” it added.

The following might be the probable impacts of the rainfall: