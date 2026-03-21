Rain threat looms over Assam poll campaign as IMD predicts wet fortnight

Guwahati, March 21: As the campaigning for the State assembly elections is about to peak, event managers of political parties will be at the mercy of the weather Gods with forecast of a rainy fortnight ahead.

IMD’s latest weekly outlook shows above normal rainfall in the Northeast in the next two weeks. Maximum temperatures will also be normal to below normal.

“Scattered to fairly widespread and light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds speed reaching 30-50 kmph likely over Northeast India on March 19 and 21 with the possibility of thunderstorm and lightning over the region during the next seven days,” the IMD forecast said on March 19.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall likely to continue over Western Himalayan region and Northeast India during the week from March 26 to April 1,” the IMD forecast said. Even after April 1, rainfall is unlikely to cease completely.

“Due to favourable meteorological conditions and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the period till the beginning of April is likely to be rainy in almost the entire State,” the weatherman said.

Rainfall in East and Northeast India last week was 267 per cent excess, and overall 73 per cent excess since March 1. From March 1 to 19, the State recorded 98.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 30 mm. Except for Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Sribhumi and Tinsukia, all the districts experienced “excess” to “largely excess” rainfall.

Against the normal of 15.3 mm rainfall, Kamrup Metro received 56.1 mm rainfall since March 1. Guwahati had recorded 33.7 mm rainfall on March 16, which is the tenth highest 24-hour March rainfall since 1951.

While filing of nominations has begun, campaigning for the assembly elections – scheduled to be held on April 9 – will end on April 7. Several political bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Congress are expected to address rallies in the run-up the polls. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also planned four to five rallies every day during the campaign period.

Opposition parties like the Congress has been criticizing the short campaign window announced by the Election Commission.