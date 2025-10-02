Rain fury, power cuts & Zubeen Garg’s death overshadow Barak Valley’s Durga Puja

Silchar, Oct 2: Barak Valley bade farewell to Maa Durga on Thursday in a finale overshadowed by grief and rain.

The sudden death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19 cast a pall of mourning over the celebrations, even as a violent storm lashed Silchar, uprooting pandals and plunging neighbourhoods into darkness.

While Mahashtami morning began with sunshine and prayers, the evening turned chaotic as gusty winds and heavy rain battered the town.

A towering light gate collapsed in Tarapur, damaging an auto-rickshaw, while waterlogged lanes and power cuts disrupted the festive cheer.

Yet, devotees thronged pandals under umbrellas, with processions carrying on late into a storm-hit Mahanavami night.









This year’s Puja was marked by remembrance. Many barowari committees cancelled cultural shows, choosing instead to honour Zubeen Garg.

His songs, especially the haunting Mayabini, echoed from pandals, restaurants and loudspeakers, blending seamlessly into the devotional chants and creating a poignant undercurrent of loss.

Despite setbacks, artistry remained a highlight. Udharbond’s Kali Bari Road Puja stunned with its Disneyland theme, while the Hospital Road Puja recreated Vrindavan’s Chandrodaya temple and Tirupati’s Balaji shrine.

In Silchar, Mitali Sangha’s Eiffel Tower pandal and Dakshin Bilpar’s Puja drew massive crowds, while the 47-year-old Kali Mohan Road Puja depicted Badrinath.

The Cachar District Administration carried forward its 60-year-old tradition of hosting Puja within the District Court, with Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav leading the sankalpa rituals.

He extended Sharodiya greetings, wishing peace and prosperity for Cachar’s people.

Security arrangements were tight, with police stationed at key points and the Anti-Romeo Squad patrolling pandal areas.

In retrospect, Barak Valley’s Durga Puja became a blend of devotion, artistry and resilience; celebrated with umbrellas against the rain and songs in memory of a beloved cultural icon.