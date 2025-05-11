Rain delays vote counting in Cachar; four detained after minor scuffle

Silchar, May 11: A minor scuffle outside a vote counting centre in Cachar on Sunday prompted swift intervention by police, leading to the detention of four individuals involved in the altercation.

According to Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, the situation was quickly brought under control and vote counting continued without disruption.

“One person was injured in the incident. We have increased security to prevent any further untoward activity,” SP Mahatta said. The exact cause of the scuffle is still under investigation.

The counting process had already been delayed due to heavy rains in the district, with operations beginning an hour behind schedule at 9 am.

Counting is taking place across 21 halls at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and Integrated Skill Training and Testing (ISTT) campus in Silchar, with an additional four halls active in Lakhipur.

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav confirmed the delay, saying, “Due to inclement weather, we began late, but the first round is complete in most halls. With 7–8 rounds per hall and each round taking 2–3 hours, counting is likely to conclude by 8 am on Monday.”

The counting exercise involves over 2,000 officials, 2,000 security personnel, and 4,000 party agents. SP Mahatta added that “sufficient security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth proceedings.”

As results began trickling in, Minister Kaushik Rai expressed optimism over the BJP’s performance. “According to current trends, the BJP is leading in 18 out of 25 Zilla Parishad seats, with two seats already won uncontested,” he said.

The Minister added that the party was hopeful of securing a majority in the Anchalik Panchayat member posts as well.

Rai also addressed the state government’s advisory for muted celebrations, saying, “In light of cross-border tensions, our victorious candidates will avoid firecrackers and colour-spraying. Instead, we will raise slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in solidarity with the Armed Forces.”

The Congress, meanwhile, remained confident of a strong showing. Senior Congress leader Sanjeev Roy said, “We expect to win at least 12 Zilla Parishad seats. The results will reflect the people’s trust in our party.”

Vote counting is expected to continue overnight, with final results anticipated early Monday morning.