Rain dampens Diwali, Kali puja mood in Barak Valley

Silchar, Oct 25: While people across Barak Valley were gearing up with preparations for bright and dazzling celebrations of the festival of lights-Diwali and Kali Puja, the gloomy overcast skies together with moderate rain, courtesy the cyclonic movement of Sitrang since Monday morning has played a spoilsport as weatherman forecasted more rain for the next few days.

Following the forecast issued from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the Cachar district administration and District Disaster Management Authority have put their officials on alert. The District Incident Response Team has been activated considering the heavy rainfall warning received from the IMD.

Meanwhile, despite the rain threat, Silchar and places across Cachar district wore a festive look with sparkling lights and attractive decorations. There was a significant spree in buying earthen diyas noticed in the markets ahead of the festival as well. A thick gathering of devotees was noticed at the Silchar Smashan Ghat Kali Mandir to worship and offer prayers to the goddess. Among major attractions include the puja pandal of Aryapatty Durgabari Kali Puja which is all set to pull crowd with its pandal designed to reflect a ghastly ambience. The Puja pandal of The Apostles in Malugram area is decked up with dolls and puppets. The Kali Puja in Janiganj area is one of the oldest and major attractions and following the tradition, the organizers are ready with their puja preparations this year too amidst the rain hazard.