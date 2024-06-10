Railway Loan Scam : Two more apprehended in Rangia

Guwahati, Jun 10: In a significant development, the Latashil Police have apprehended two more individuals in connection with the ongoing railway loan scam.

The arrests were made in Rangia, where the accused were found to be involved in preparing fake stamps and engaging in document forgery.

The scam, which has rocked the railway sector, involves the embezzlement of a staggering 10 crore rupees. According to the Latashil Police, a total of five individuals have been apprehended so far for their involvement in the fraudulent activities.

Among those apprehended is a senior police officer from NF Railways, Phanindra Kumar, who served as a superintendent in the railway accounts department.

According to sources, the police have also detained four brokers and a computer operator who were involved in the scam. The total number of people involved in the scam now stands at 7.

During the investigation, the police seized approximately 200 fake loan forms from the group. The funds obtained through these fraudulent means were embezzled by the group.