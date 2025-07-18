Railway board seeks report on reopening Doomdooma station after Gaurav Gogoi’s push

Doomdooma, July 18: The Railway Board has sought a response from the Chief Commercial Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway regarding the reopening of the Doomdooma railway station on the historic Dibrugarh-Sadiya railway route, including the provision of passenger reservation system (PRS) and the installation of a ticket counter.

Nishith Lucas Tigga, Joint Director (G-3) of the Traffic Commercial Branch of the Railway Board under the Government of India, issued a letter (No. 2025/TG-IV/1/NFR/04/MR, New Delhi) on July 15 in this connection.

Through this letter, the senior Railway Board official has instructed the NFR administration to submit a detailed report on this matter by July 21.

It may be mentioned that Gaurav Gogoi, MP from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency has once again drawn the attention of the Railway Board to the urgent issues of railway connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast by sending a letter to the chairman of the Railway Board on July 1. Expressing concern over the current railway services, he made 22 specific railway-related recommendations in the letter which include the construction and restoration of level crossings and establishment of ticket counters for public convenience at Longpotia railway station in Charaideo district, restoration of all pre-Covid train stoppages and consideration of new stoppages to meet rising passenger demand, extension of Guwahati-New Bongaigaon (55810) train to Fakiragram to directly connect Kokrajhar (BTR HQ) with Guwahati, re-extension of 15657/15658 Brahmaputra Mail to Dibrugarh as its main terminal, daily operation of the New Tinsukia-Rangapara-Dhubri Express under regular working schedule, reopening of Doomdooma railway station with PRS and ticket counter facilities, among others.

Gogoi had asserted that the implementation of these recommendations would enhance rail connectivity in Assam, reduce regional disparity, improve passenger convenience, and strengthen the integration of the Northeast with the national rail net-work. He had urged the Rail-way Board to take swift action on these proposals.