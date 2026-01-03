RailTel bags Rs 56.71 Cr HMIS project for seven Assam medical colleges

Guwahati, Jan 3: RailTel Corporation of India Limited has secured an order from the Government of Assam to implement a cutting-edge Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) across seven medical college hospitals under the Medical Education & Research Department.

Valued at Rs 56.71 crore, this project aims to transform healthcare delivery by making it more transparent, effective, efficient, accountable, and patient-friendly.

HMIS is a web-based, multi-module, feature-rich, and highly sophisticated software system designed to provide a unique and improved experience for both hospital administration and patients.

The integrated clinical information system will digitize healthcare processes, ensuring seamless hospital operations and enhanced patient care.

With HMIS, patients will enjoy hassle-free access to their medical records directly on their mobile devices, enabling faster and more convenient healthcare services. Doctors will benefit from instant access to complete medical data and clinical knowledge support, allowing them to deliver accurate and timely treatment.

Hospital administrators will be empowered to make informed decisions based on systematic data generated by the system, while multi-hospital features will enable cross-consultation and collaboration among institutions, a statement said.

The hospitals covered under this project are Assam Medical College Hospital, Dibrugarh; Gauhati Medical College Hospital, Guwahati; Silchar Medical College Hospital, Cachar, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College Hospital, Barpeta; Tezpur Medical College Hospital, Tezpur; Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, Lakhimpur and Diphu Medical College Hospital, Diphu.

The implementation of HMIS will also include seamless integration with medical and diagnostic equipment, ensuring a smooth flow of information across departments and laboratories.

By digitizing healthcare, the system will not only provide faster and more efficient services to beneficiaries but also reduce administrative burdens and ease pressure on healthcare providers.

The project timeline spans seven years, including 78 weeks for implementation, followed by a six-month software stabilization period after completion in the last hospital.

Post-stabilization, RailTel will provide three years of operations and maintenance support, along with an additional two years of onsite extended comprehensive operations and maintenance support.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Navratna PSU under the Railway Ministry, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optical fibre network.