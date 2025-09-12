Rail Ministry approves new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat and Chautara

Guwahati, Sept 12: In a significant move set to enhance rail connectivity in Lower Assam, the Ministry of Railways has approved new stoppages for several prominent trains at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis.

The decision comes following a formal request highlighting persistent public demand for improved access to key train services in the region.

The trains that will now halt at these stations include:

Guwahati – Murkeong Lachit Express (15613/15614) – Goreswar

Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (15959/15960) – Goreswar & Gossaigaon Hat

Kamakhya – Anand Vihar North East Express (12505/12506) – Gossaigaon Hat

New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (22227/22228) – Gossaigaon Hat

Alipurduar – Guwahati Sifhung Express (15753/15754) – Chautara



The approval follows persistent requests from local residents, community leaders, and passengers emphasising the social and economic importance of enhanced rail connectivity.

The new halts are expected to benefit daily commuters, students, traders, and long-distance travelers, facilitating easier access to educational institutions, healthcare, markets, and employment hubs.

In a letter sent to the General Manager of Northeast Frontier (NEF) Railways, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had highlighted the significance of the stoppages, noting that the halts would not only ease travel but also contribute to regional growth, trade, and overall development.

The Ministry of Railways has directed close monitoring of ticket sales and compliance while ensuring wide publicity of the new arrangements.

Sharing the update, the Chief Minister's office shared on microblogging site, "@RailMinIndia has approved new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat and Chautara stations on an experimental basis, following a formal request made earlier"

The addition of these halts is anticipated to significantly improve mobility for the people of Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara, fostering better integration with major urban centers like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar, and enhancing the overall rail travel experience in the region.