Raijor Dal files police complaint over fake post targeting Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati, Apr 25: The Raijor Dal on Friday filed a formal complaint at Latasil Police Station regarding a fake social media post about the party’s chief, Akhil Gogoi.

According to reports, a post circulating on social media falsely claims that Gogoi has demanded China to stop the water of the Brahmaputra if India suspends the Sindu Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Party members alleged that it is propaganda against Gogoi, and the social media post has been uploaded by Sikha Sarma.

“As Akhil Gogoi's political influence grows, certain individuals, including Sikha Sarma and Gautam Sarma, are trying to throw dirt on his name. That is why we have lodged a complaint at the police station. We are hopeful immediate action will be taken against them,” said Anisur Rahman, a member of Raijor Dal.

Earlier, on Thursday, Gogoi also addressed the matter via a social media post, questioning if the Bharatiya Janata Party is behind it.

“Which hypocrites are spreading propaganda against me? The BJP's job?” he wrote.

The Raijor Dal members have claimed no one from their party has posted such content. Some miscreants did that and gave the blame to Gogoi.

“None of the post has been done by the party’s chief. The miscreants did it by themselves, and then they framed Gogoi. I hope the authorities investigate the matter so that strict action can be taken against them,” said Jayanta Kumar Das, Raijor Dal member.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (Assam unit) is considering filing a complaint against Gogoi at the Dispur Police Station in connection with the incident.

The whole incident comes in the wake of the Pahalgam attack where 26 people were killed and several were injured.

Following the massacre, India has taken a series of robust diplomatic measures, including the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in cross-border terrorism.