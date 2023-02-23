84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi appears before NIA court

By The Assam Tribune
Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi appears before NIA court
Guwahati: MLA from Sibsagar and RTI activist, Akhil Gogoi being produced before special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati, Thursday, July 1, 2021. NIA court discharged Akhil Gogoi from the remaining case, lodged at Chandmari Police Station on December 2019. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati, Feb 23: MLA from Sivsagar and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi appeared before a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday in relation to a case that was brought against him during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has already asked the Gauhati High Court to investigate Akhil Gogoi's case while on the other hand the High Court instructed the NIA court to reopen the case in light of the appeal.

Furthermore, along with Akhil Gogoi, Bittu Sonowal of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Manas Konwar, leader of Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti, and Raijor Dal leader Dhairya Konwar also appeared before the NIA court.

Akhil Gogoi's supporters gathered in front of NIA court where hundreds of people have come from different parts of the State.

