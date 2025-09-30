Raijor Dal begins indefinite Guwahati sit-in, demands justice in Zubeen Garg’s death

Guwahati, Sept 30: The Raijor Dal on Tuesday launched an indefinite sit-in in Guwahati demanding justice in the case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s death.

Party president Akhil Gogoi declared that the agitation would continue until the key accused are arrested.

The decision came after an extended executive meeting of the Raijor Dal in Guwahati on Monday. Gogoi accused the state government of deliberately adopting delaying tactics to shield the culprits.

“Citizens of Assam, with your blessings, I begin my protest today seeking justice for Zubeen Garg’s death. Our demands are clear - a CBI probe into Zubeen’s death, an ED inquiry into the North East India Festival’s finances, and the immediate arrest of Siddharth, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and all present with Zubeen in Singapore. I believe the government is reluctant to act and bring the accused to justice,” Gogoi stated in a social media post.

He alleged that despite eleven days having passed since Garg’s death, no arrests had been made. Instead of issuing Red Corner Notices, only Look-Out Notices had been served, which he described as an attempt to mislead the public.

The party also questioned whether seeking a probe into the circumstances of Garg’s death amounts to sedition and urged a full review of the use of the NSA against Ajay Phukan and Victor Das, calling for a comprehensive investigation into the entire matter.

Criticising the government further, Gogoi accused it of attempting to defuse public anger during the festive season by diverting attention through cultural narratives.

He claimed the ruling BJP is seeking to prevent the incident from affecting its electoral prospects in 2026.

Zubeen Garg, often described as the voice of Assam’s youth, passed away in Singapore on September 19.

His sudden demise has sparked grief and widespread protests across the state, with public pressure mounting on authorities to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation.