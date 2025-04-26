Raijor Dal, AAP trade blame, file FIRs over social media post, Article 370 remarks

Guwahati, April 26: As the Panchayat polls approach, tensions are escalating between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Raijor Dal, with both parties filing formal complaints against each other.

A few hours after Raijor Dal filed an FIR against AAP over a "fake" social media post falsely attributed to the party's leader, Akhil Gogoi, the AAP unit in Assam lodged a formal complaint against Gogoi at the Dispur Police Station on Friday.

The complaint pertains to Gogoi’s alleged remarks linking the recent terror attack in Kashmir to the abrogation of Article 370.

At a press conference, AAP’s State Working President Jitu Deka and State General Secretary of AAP Yuva Shakti, Saurabh Kalita, expressed serious concerns over Gogoi’s comments.

“Akhil Gogoi is a prominent leader, followed by many. He made a statement suggesting that the recent attack in Kashmir was a consequence of the abrogation of Article 370. What does this imply? Does he condone terrorism and show support for Pakistan?” they questioned.

The AAP leaders further alleged that Gogoi's controversial remarks may have political backing from the state government. "Is the Chief Minister supporting him in making such statements? There must be some political connection," they said.

They emphasised that their complaint was not only against Gogoi but against anyone making statements that could be seen as “against the country".

The AAP also referenced a viral social media post suggesting that Gogoi had called for China to stop the flow of Brahmaputra waters if India suspends the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, labeling it “a matter of grave concern” if true.

Earlier, Raijor Dal had filed a separate complaint at Latasil Police Station about a “fake” social media post falsely attributed to Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi. The post claimed that Gogoi had demanded China’s intervention regarding the Brahmaputra waters in retaliation to India’s stance on the Indus Water Treaty.

“As Akhil Gogoi’s political influence grows, some individuals, including Sikha Sarma and Gautam Sarma, are attempting to malign his reputation. That is why we have filed a complaint at the police station and hope that immediate action will be taken,” said Anisur Rahman, a Raijor Dal member.

Gogoi, in response, took to social media to address the controversy, questioning the motives behind the circulating narrative. “Who are the hypocrites spreading this propaganda against me? Is this the BJP’s doing?” he wrote, his post loosely translating from Assamese.

The dispute comes amid heightened political sensitivity following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.