Rahul Gandhi using ‘Body Double’ during yatra: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged on Thursday that Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has used a ‘body double’ for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Referring to a news report, Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi sits inside the compartment alongside others, while a purported ‘body double’ is the one seen waving to the people outside during the Yatra.



Sarma, who recently posed challenges for Rahul’s visit to Assam, said, “Rahul Gandhi, who is visible to all in front of the bus, is not real Rahul Gandhi. Rahul sits inside the coupe, which has accommodations for eight people. The body double looks like Rahul Gandhi from a distance and people believe that Rahul Gandhi walks miles for Nyay. But Rahul Gandhi enjoys tea and snacks along with his close aides.”



It may be mentioned that the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi witnessed intense exchanges of criticism between the Congress leader and the Assam Chief Minister.



Furthermore, in response to the CM's directives to the Director General of Police (DGP), the Assam Police registered a case against Rahul and some other AICC leaders.

