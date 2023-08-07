Rahul Gandhi to meet 12 opposition parties of Assam on Aug 8

Guwahati, Aug 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to meet 12 opposition parties of Assam in New Delhi on Tuesday ahead of 2023 Lok Sabha Elections.

The meeting will be attended by Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the unified plan of action for the upcoming polls.

In addition to two regional parties Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, the 12-party group includes the Aam Aadmi party and the Left bloc.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday released a statement stating that ahead of the key meeting, AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal will not be a member of the opposition alliance led by Congress.

According to the statement, AIUDF will never be a part of INDIA and the party has been accused of “helping BJP” despite being the second largest opposition party behind Congress.