Rahul Gandhi in Silchar, interacts with displaced people from Manipur

Silchar, Jul 8: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday visited Silchar before his visit to Manipur.

The Congress leader visited a relief camp in Lakhipur in Cachar district to meet the displaced people from Manipur who are currently taking shelter at Thalai-In.



Gandhi interacted with the people living at the relief camp and listened to their grievances.



This is Rahul’s first visit to the Northeast after Lok Sabha election.



It may be mentioned that a firing incident was reported in Manipur’s Jiribam district ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit. The incident happened near Phaitol village in the early hours of Monday.

