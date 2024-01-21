Rahul Gandhi granted entry to Batadrava Than in Assam post Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha

Guwahati, Jan 21: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been allowed to enter the Batadrava Than in Assam tomorrow, after Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha at 3 p.m. on January 22, 2024.

In a notification issued by the Than management committee, it stated, "Tomorrow is the Pranpratishtha of Ram Temple and many devotees will come to the Than. Apart from this, many programmes have been organised outside the Than premises where thousands of devotees will gather. For that reason, Rahul Gandhi's visit programme will be after 3 pm and it has been decided in the meeting."

Assam | On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit, Jogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta, President of Batadrava Than Management Committee says, "We are happy that Rahul Gandhi will visit the Than, but tomorrow around 10,000 people will gather here. At that time we do not want Rahul Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/icmAQ1VDUY — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Jogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta, President of the Batadrava Than Management Committee, while speaking to the media, said, "We are happy that Rahul Gandhi will visit the Than, but tomorrow around 10,000 people will gather here. At that time we do not want Rahul Gandhi to come here, because there may be some difficulties in the process of welcoming him. Today the Karnadhar Committee of Batadrava Than Management Committee has decided that he can come tomorrow after 3 pm and we will be able to give him a grand welcome. We have already informed the local MLA, District Commissioner and SP."



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to avoid visiting the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva on January 22, citing the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

”We will request Rahul Gandhi not to visit Batadrava on Monday during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, as it will reflect Assam in the wrong light,” the chief minister said at a press conference here.

He can go to the ‘satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) at Batadrava after the consecration ceremony without creating “unnecessary competition, which will be sad for Assam”, he said.

There is no competition between Ram and Sankardeva and when the nation’s focus is on Ayodhya, it should not be unnecessarily diverted to Assam. We will be grateful if he avoids going to the satra during the Pran Pratistha of the Ram Temple,”CM Sarma was quoted as saying.

Sarma has further emphasised deploying commandos along "sensitive routes" of Morigaon, Jagiroad, and Nellie.

Acknowledging the historical sensitivity of Nellie, Sarma has instructed local authorities to increase patrolling and vigilance. Despite granting permission for the Yatra, Sarma remains cautious about potential law and order issues, stressing the need for close monitoring.

On being asked about denying permission to the Congress to take the Yatra through Guwahati city, the chief minister said they have been just asked to avoid the main thoroughfares, citing concerns about traffic disruption during school and college hours.