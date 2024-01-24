Rahul Gandhi condemns Assam CM’s remark on social media

Barpeta, Jan 24: In a charged gathering during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Barpeta, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a strong stand against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of making derogatory remarks about backward classes and Dalits. The Congress leader urged the people of Assam, particularly those from OBCs and Dalits, to raise their voices against the alleged divisive comments made by their Chief Minister.

Addressing the crowd, Gandhi expressed his concern over a reported tweet where Sarma was said to have claimed that "Other backward classes like Dalits are born to work for the upper caste." The remarks, if true, carry profound implications, touching upon issues of social justice and equality. Rahul Gandhi called on the residents of Assam to break their silence, emphasising that divisive rhetoric should be confronted and challenged.

Gandhi, leading the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur to Mumbai, outlined the purpose of the march, stating, "Our job in this march is to open 'mohabbat ki dukan' in 'nafrat ka bazar.' We work to unite people."





असम के मुख्यमंत्री ने दलितों और पिछड़े वर्ग का जितना बड़ा अपमान किया है, कोई नहीं कर सकता।



हम चुप रह कर यह अन्याय नहीं सहेंगे, लड़ते रहेंगे - न्याय की आवाज़ उठाते रहेंगे।#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/iONvHxsHQa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 23, 2024



