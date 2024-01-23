Rahul Gandhi announces ‘Paanch Nyay’ to empower India

Guwahati, Jan 23: As Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Guwahati, the Congress leader announced ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice to empower the country.

Since their campaign entered Assam, the yatra has been facing hurdles including denials to visit temples, colleges and so on. A scuffle also broke out in Khanapara this morning between Congress workers and security personnel.

While addressing a press meet, Rahul Gandhi announced five pillars of justice that will become the fist and strength of the country.

The five pillars of justice include the following:

Young Justice Participatory Justice Women’s Justice Farmer Justice Labour Justice

Gandhi emphasised that the yatra is a medium to present this alternative vision before the country.