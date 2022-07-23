Raha: Unidentified man found hanging from tree at Phulaguri

RAHA , July 23 : The body of an unidentified person aged about 23 years was found at Phulaguri area under Raha PS this morning.

Reportedly, the matter came to fore after some passer-by spotted the lifeless person hanging from a tree and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation has been initiated in this regard.

The deceased was wearing a black pant and a white shirt at the time of death. No injury marks were noticed on the body during primary investigation , police said.