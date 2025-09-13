Raha residents lash out at NHAI over cratered service roads, demand urgent repairs

Raha, Sep 13: Residents of Raha voice strong protests against the deplorable condition of the service roads along National Highway 37, accusing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of gross negligence despite the regular collection of toll taxes.

The service road from Raha Chariali towards Raha College has become virtually impassable, with locals desribing it as resembling “a lunar surface rather than a functional roadway.” Initially designed as an access route for local traffic and an alternative to bypass the Raha toll plaza, the road has now deteriorated into a hazardous stretch riddled with massive potholes.

“An alternative to avoid the Raha toll plaza to visit Guwahati from Nagaon via Barapujia, this service road has now become a daily nightmare,” said a motorist. “We would rather pay the toll than risk driving over this death trap.”

The connecting ramp from the service road to the highway has emerged as a major concern. With potholes nearly a foot deep, light vehicles often scrape their undercarriage or risk getting stuck, especially during rains or peak traffic hours. “It feels like climbing a hill with your wheels sinking into holes,” another driver complained.

Residents allege that repeated complaints to the authorities have fallen on deaf ears. Some even suspect the neglect is deliberate, aimed at discouraging toll avoidance by rendering the service road unusable.

“The choice before us is grim: risk accidents and vehicle damage, or protest against this injustice,” said one resident.

With the monsoon season ending, locals are pressing for immediate and lasting repairs, stressing that make shift provisions will not suffice. They have demanded a complete resurfacing of the road, proper drainage systems, and durable infrastructure.

Rubul Kr. Das, a teacher from Raha, voiced frustration over the disparity between taxes paid and services provided.

“Although highway projects are advancing under central and state governments, toll gates are becoming a cause of discomfort. In Sonapur, residents within 10 km of the toll gate are exempted, but in Raha, we continue to pay. The road conditions here are deplorable, with potholes causing life-threatening accidents. Authorities must address toll exemptions and road maintenance immediately,” he said.

Sanjoy Kakoti, president of Raha district AASU, accused NHAI of betrayal.

“Many local tribal organisations have held talks with NHAI and other departments, but no assurance has been fulfilled. Roads near and across the New Raha flyover remain untouched. A pothole near Janasabha Press is so dangerous that no accident can be avoided if a four-wheeler passes through it. Where is the money from all these toll gates going?” Kakoti asked.

He further criticised poor drainage, citing uncovered drains and poor planning as examples of NHAI’s incompetence.

“If the situation remains unaddressed, people in Raha will be compelled to rebel. Any agitation or worsening condition will be the sole responsibility of NHAI and the government,” he warned, urging Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Debashis Sharma to intervene.

