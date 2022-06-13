Raha police arrests doctor with various criminal charges

RAHA, June 13 : A doctor was booked under various criminal charges by the Raha police on Sunday evening.

According to information received from Arpan Saikia, officer-in-charge of Raha Police Station, the medical officer was arrested from Pohukata village under Samaguri P S from one of his relative's house.

The O C further informed that the doctor was booked acting on a FIR filed by his wife in Raha Police Station.

The arrested doctor was identified as Gajendra Nath, son of late Mangal Sing Nath of Matharbori village under Raha police station. He was posted at Raha Rontholi Civil hospital for several years.

The accused was booked under sections 494 , 326 , 307, 202, 506 , 447, 354, 509 , 382 and 34 IPC