Raha MLA slams eviction drive, vows to block operations in Barapani forest area

Raha, Aug 9: Raha legislator Sashi Kanta Das declared his strong opposition to the state government’s eviction drive against suspected illegal immigrants allegedly occupying government land in his constituency.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madhabpara under the Raha constituency on Saturday, Das criticised the state’s eviction policy and vowed to prevent any such operations in Raha.

The Congress MLA’s remarks came in response to recent eviction notices served to several families accused of encroaching on land in the Barapani forest area.

Expressing his displeasure over the notices, Das said they were issued without his knowledge.

“The authorities issued eviction notices without even informing me. I immediately called them to ask why this was done. Am I not the MLA of this constituency? The people who support me and on whose votes I became MLA will not be evicted. At least in Raha, this will not happen,” he stated firmly.

While acknowledging the presence of indigenous families in the area, Das stressed the need to maintain harmony.

“Make sure no unknown person comes here to settle and create disharmony or unrest. But the families who have been here for years, especially those who have supported me, should not be displaced under any circumstances,” he added.

The MLA’s comments have stirred unease within the local BJP unit, with some party members expressing concern over his public opposition to the government’s policy.

Das' stance has also sparked debate among residents, with supporters lauding his commitment to his voters, while critics question whether political considerations are outweighing legal and environmental priorities.

The state government’s eviction drives, particularly in encroached forest lands, have been part of its broader push to protect reserve areas and address illegal occupation.