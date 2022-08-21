84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Raha: Bodies of woman and 2 children found in pond

By Correspondent

Raha, Aug 21: Sensation prevailing in Raha following the bodies of two children and their mother were found floating in a village pond at Madhya Tupakuchi village here under Raha police station on Sunday.

According to information received, the two children and their mother Niru Bordoloi aged about 30 years had been missing since Saturday night.

The husband of the deceased woman Pandit Bordoloi, a daily wage earner and his family members launched a search at night on Saturday after their missing and at around 12:30 pm today, the bodies were found in a pond situated behind their house.

Meanwhile, on receiving information, Raha police arrived on the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The reasons of death will be known after the report comes, police said.

Police after primary investigation said the children and their mother could have died due to drowning. No person has been arrested in this connection till filling of this report.

