Raha: 2 drug peddlers held; contraband seized at Chaparmukh

RAHA , Mar 25 : The Chaparmukh police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession at Chaparmukh.

Police said, "Based on specific information regarding smuggling of narcotics by road within the area near Chaparmukh railway station, police today recovered around 429g suspected heroine hidden inside five soap containers during a checking at Chaparmukh.

The arrested drugs peddlers have been identified as Hazara Khatun and Abu Asar, inhabitants of Morazhar area, Dhing, Nagaon.