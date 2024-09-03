Ragging scandal hits Dhubri Medical College: Probe committee formed amid drug use suspicion

Dhubri, Sept 3: The Dhubri Medical College and Hospital has established a five-member internal committee to investigate an alleged case of ragging involving a first-year student.

The principal of the institution, Ankumoni Saikia, confirmed that the committee has been tasked with submitting its findings within three days.

"The complaint we received is not specific, and we are thoroughly investigating the matter," Principal Saikia told The Assam Tribune.

"The student, who is from Bihar, has reported experiencing ragging for the past four to five months and claimed that he was unable to sit for exams due to these incidents,” she added.

Principal Saikia explained that the student was unable to provide a clear description of the events, prompting the college authorities to form the probe committee.

The issue arose from a complaint submitted through WhatsApp, alleging that the student had been subjected to repeated drug administrations via syringes while asleep.

Following media coverage of the complaint, Principal Saikia revealed that the student had previously been caught with contrabands, and an inquiry into this matter was already underway.

The student is currently receiving psychological counselling to assess his condition.

Additionally, it has been noted that the student was barred from sitting for the Semester examination due to low attendance.

There is a suspicion that the student may have lodged the complaint to obscure his drug addiction issues and the probe committee's findings are anticipated to provide clarity on the situation.