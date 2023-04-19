Ragging: NIT Silchar orders suspends 5, five debarred, others warned

Silchar, April 18: In a major development, the authorities of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar have taken disciplinary action against those students who were found to be allegedly involved in the incident of beating a junior semester student of the institute on March 31 this year.

It may be recalled that an FIR was filed at the Ghoongoor Police outpost by the victim's parents who are residents of Silchar and student body All Cachar Karimganj Hailakandi Students' Association (ACKHSA) had also set timeline till April 11 for the NIT authorities to take action against the accused students.

Moreover, the NIT authorities had informed that soon after the matter was reported, they had constituted an enquiry committee headed by the Dean Students Welfare to look into the dimensions of the incident.

Dean Students Welfare of the institute, in a order issued on Tuesday said that as many as five students were punished with academic suspension for the current semester with immediate effect and they have been debarred from the hostel for that period and warning letters will be issued.

Five more students have been debarred from hostel for the current semester with warning letters to be issued. Further, one student was debarred from hostel for a month along with a warning letter to be issued as well.

"As per the warning letter all the above students are required to submit an undertaking that they will not involve themselves in any indisciplinary activities during their remaining period of stay at NIT Silchar on a non-judicial stamp paper of Rs.100/- in presence of a Notary Public within 15 days of publication of this notification. Otherwise, appropriate disciplinary action(s) including expulsion from the Institute may be imposed.

Moreover, all the above mentioned students are debarred from T&P coordinatorship, Gymkhana membership, and all other management roles in institutional activities during their remaining period of stay at NIT Silchar.

Parents/guardians of all the above mentioned students have been intimated about the incident," the order copy read.

On the other hand, Cachar Police Superintendent Numal Mahatta informed that based on the FIR, investigation into the issue is in progress.