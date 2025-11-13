Ragging at Morigaon Central govt school: Teacher suspended, 9 students transferred

Morigaon, Nov 13: A teacher has been suspended and nine students transferred to different Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools following their alleged involvement in a ragging incident in a JNV institution in Assam’s Morigaon district.

An inquiry committee comprising district administration officials and JNV authorities suspended teacher Bishwajit Chowdhury on Thursday for dereliction of duty as the school’s House Master.

Additional District Commissioner (Education) Anusuya Sarma said the school’s Vice Principal, Dhrubajyoti Sharma, has also been transferred to Mokokchung in Nagaland.

In a statement, the committee said, “The committee of inquiry visited the school and took statements from the teachers, victims, students and accused and submitted a comprehensive report.”

Following the findings, nine senior students allegedly involved in the incident were transferred to other JNVs across Assam.

According to reports, a group of senior students had allegedly physically assaulted a junior student on November 5, prompting the district administration to set up a committee to probe the case.

Parents of the senior students have now been asked to submit an undertaking stating their children will not engage in such behaviour again.

Teachers, too, have been warned to perform their duties as House Masters diligently, officials said.

PTI