‘RaGa now afraid of my children’ Assam CM on corruption allegations

Guwahati, Jan 21: Following the persistent allegations of corruption, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is now afraid of his children as well.

While addressing a press conference ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha, CM Sarma said, “Earlier, Rahul Gandhi used to be afraid of me, however, he has started to become afraid of my children as well.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, made serious allegations of corruption against CM Sarma, terming him the most corrupt chief minister in the country, adding that his family, including children, also engages in the same.

This morning, CM Sarma posted on X, “You are out on bail in a corruption case. Your family had a hand in the absconding of Warren Anderson from the country, the main accused in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. Your family was behind the escape of the main accused in the Bofors scam. The 2G scam and coal scam happened under the patronage of your family. The money stolen in this scam is 5 times more than the GDP of Assam. The surprising thing is that you indulge in corruption and have the courage to call others corrupt. The people of Assam gave a befitting reply to your “Nyaya Yatra”. I can understand your frustration.”