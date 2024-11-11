Radical resurgence in Bangladesh major threat to peace in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 11: Though the North East barring Manipur has become by and large peaceful, the police and security forces will have to remain alert to prevent possible attacks by Islamic terror groups taking shelter in Bangladesh.

Security sources pointed out that generations in the North East were brought up amidst violence, and only now the area is enjoying a peaceful atmosphere. Most of the militant groups laid down arms, and though the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) is still active in parts of the state, it is no longer an ideology-driven outfit, sources added.

However, the main threat for the region is the situation in Bangladesh, where the radical elements and terror groups have recovered the lost ground after the Awami League government was dethroned. Sources revealed that India is keeping a close watch on the situation in Bangladesh, and it is a fact that some elements are trying to create an anti-India atmosphere in that country. The terrorist and radical elements jailed by the previous regime are set free. Such elements will definitely try to create trouble in India, and in such a case, Assam and West Bengal may become the worst sufferers. Such terror outfits will not have to send their people to create trouble, and they can very well do so by using someone from India.

In recent times, it was noticed that terror groups tried to influence youths by using cyberspace, and in some cases, they were successful. That is why the terror groups may try to create problems in Assam and West Bengal, and to prevent that, police and security forces will have to remain alert and the intelligence network will have to be augmented, sources said.

In recent years, terrorist outfits like JMB, Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), and Jaish-e-Mohmammad tried to establish roots in Assam, but the attempts were foiled by police and security forces. However, sources pointed out that the previous government in Bangladesh was very friendly with India and launched a crackdown against the Jehadi and radical elements. But the situation has completely changed, and the radicals are gaining the upper hand. While, on the other hand, the demographic pattern in Assam has also changed fast and may present a favourable ground for the radical elements in Bangladesh to expand their bases to Assam, sources added.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury