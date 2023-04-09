Racket selling blood at high rates busted in Dhubri Medical College and Hospital

Dhubri, April 9: The Dhubri Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly selling blood at a higher rate to needy patients within the premises of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

On the basis of specific inputs from reliable sources, the members of the award winning voluntary blood donation group -- The Humanity on Sunday caught three persons, viz.,Mehedi Hasan, Sarfaraz Hussain and Mominul Hoque red handed while selling blood to attendants of needy patients, they later handed them over to Dhubri Police.

"These people are doing this business since long time and on Saturday night one of the members informed us about the illegal activity in the DMCH campus", said Sudip Kundu, founder of the group . He also informed that the racket has been selling blood at the rate of Rs 5,000/- to Rs 6000/- per unit and the price increases for rare blood group.

"We along with Dhubri Police, set up the trap and on Sunday morning caught them red handed and handed them over to Dhubri Police Station," Kundu added.

Police informed that an investigation has been initiated in this regard.