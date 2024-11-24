Rabha Hasong council polls: Voter list preparation underway in Goalpara

Goalpara, Nov 24: The process of preparing the voter list for the forthcoming elections of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) has officially commenced. A meeting was held recently at the office of the Goalpara district commissioner, where electoral registration officers (EROS) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) convened to discuss the roadmap for the voter list preparation.

Presiding over the meeting, additional district commissioner Arun Kumar Brahma outlined the specific responsibilities for the EROS and AEROS tasked with compiling the draft voter list for the council constituencies within the Goalpara district.

As per the schedule, the draft voter list is expected to be completed by November 25, and will be published the following day, November 26. To address any discrepancies, individuals will be allowed to submit claims and objections regarding voter details- including name, address, age, or other issues -during the period from November 27 to December 11, 2024. The resolution of claims and objections will take place between December 12 and December 18, 2024, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the electoral roll.

The final voter list will be published on Dec 19, 2024. Water supply schemes inspected: The District Commissioner here on Tuesday visited the Chenimari III village near Krishnai to inspect the water supply schemes implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and held meeting with the members of the water users committee to discuss various aspects.