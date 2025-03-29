Goalpara, Mar 29: Political parties have geared up their campaigns with their supporters for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) polls, scheduled for April 2.

A total of 2,54,644 voters across 20 council constituencies in Goalpara district and 1,90,736 voters across 16 constituencies in Kamrup district will play a pivotal role in determining the future leadership of the RHAC. Key political players, including Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha (RHJM), and the Garo community, are gearing up for the election battle.

According to the State Election Commission, 4,45,586 voters – voters-2,16,181 male, 2,29,394 female, and 11 others – are expected to exercise their franchise at 630 polling stations across the RHAC. Of the 36 constituencies, 25 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, six seats for women, and 11 are unreserved. The votes will be counted on April 4.

RHJM will contest in 30 constituencies, while the BJP has fielded candidates in six. The Garo community, which has long sought a separate Garo Autonomous Council (GAC), had previously boycotted the last two RHAC elections to press this demand. Their participation in this year's election marks a significant shift in their political strategy, and their involvement is expected to have a substantial impact on the voting outcome.

Meanwhile, the Rabha Hasong Joutho Mancha (RHJM) song Joutho Mancha (RHJM) is aiming for an unprecedented third term, though it faces significant challenges from rising anti-incumbency sentiments. The leadership, particularly Tankeswar Rabha, is facing disapproval from a portion of the population. A spectrum of voters has expressed dissatisfaction, accusing the outgoing RHAC leadership of failing in crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, and ethnic development.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has struggled to capitalise on these anti-incumbency sentiments at the grassroots level in several RHAC constituencies. The party's inability to mobilize a strong local leadership has hindered its efforts to effectively challenge the incumbents. This lack of leadership undermines Congress's ability to connect with voters and turn discontent into electoral gains.





By

Correspondent