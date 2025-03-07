Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls to be held on Apr 2

Guwahati, Mar 7: The Assam State Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the upcoming Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, with polling set to take place on April 2, 2025. The election will be conducted across all 36 constituencies, covering 630 polling stations.

As per the commission’s statement, the last date for filing nominations for all 36 constituencies has been fixed on March 15, with the scrutiny of applications scheduled for March 17.

The polling will begin at 7:00 AM, and it will conclude at 3 PM. Furthermore, the counting of votes is scheduled for April 4.

Incase of any irregularities or unforeseen circumstances requiring a repoll, it will be conducted on April 3, the commission stated.

According to reports, the RHAC election will see participation from a total of 4, 45,586 voters, including 229,394 women and 11 others.

The election process will be conducted under strict adherence to electoral norms, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into immediate effect following the announcement of the election schedule.

With the announcement of the poll dates, political activities in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council region are expected to intensify as parties and independent candidates prepare for the electoral battle ahead.





The Assam State Election Commission has officially announced the election schedule for the 36 constituencies of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, 2025.



For detailed information, including important dates and other related updates, please refer to the notification below: pic.twitter.com/mRtPrkynmL — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) March 7, 2025

With inputs from news agency