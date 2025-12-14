Rabha groups protest at Jantar Mantar, renew demand for sixth schedule status

Guwahati, Dec 14: In a powerful display of unity and cultural identity, members of the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC) and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee staged a two-hour demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Friday, renewing their long-standing demand for the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution along with other demands.

Protesters, dressed in traditional Rabha attire, raised slogans seeking constitutional safeguards for the indigenous population of the RHAC region.

A delegation representing the organizations later called on officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and submitted a detailed memorandum addressed to the Home Minister. The memorandum, formally acknowledged by the Ministry on December 12, outlines the historical, administrative and demographic concerns that have shaped the Rabha movement over the past three decades.

The memorandum recalls that the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, constituted in 1995, was envisioned as a protective institution for the Rabha and other indigenous communities of Goalpara and Kamrup districts. However, despite decades of democratic agitation, the Council continues to function with limited administrative and financial authority, resulting in stalled development and weakened institutional capacity.

The organizations expressed deep concern over demographic changes triggered by illegal migration, describing the RHAC region as a ‘vulnerable corridor’ lacking constitutional safeguards. They noted that successive governments in Assam had, at various points, recommended Sixth Schedule status for RHAC, citing its core and contiguous character and the presence of 779 revenue villages within its jurisdiction.

The Rabha bodies reiterated that only a constitutionally empowered autonomous council can ensure effective administration, protection of indigenous rights and long-term stability in the region. They urged the Centre to initiate a tripartite dialogue involving the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of Assam and Rabha organizations to resolve the issue without further delay.

Nearly 500 protesters participated in the demonstration, which was also addressed by Tankeshwar Rabha, chief convenor of the Rabha Hasong Joint Movement Committee.

The signatories expressed hope that the Central Government would take cognizance of the matter and initiate steps to safeguard the rights, identity and future of the indigenous communities of the RHAC region. The organizations affirmed that their movement would continue until the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council is granted Sixth Schedule status.