Rabha community opposes proposed satellite township project in Palasbari

Palasbari, June 5: Strong resentment brewed among the Rabha community in Palasbari on Wednesday as various Rabha organisations held a two-hour sit-in protest against the proposed satellite township project in the Barduar Tea Estate area under the Palasbari revenue circle.

The demonstration was organised jointly by the Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union, Kamrup District Rabha Mahila Parishad, and the Kamrup District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee at the playground of Palasbari RB Higher Secondary School.

Central leaders of the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), including president Motilal Bakchuk and general secretary Subhash Rabha, participated in the protest along with the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee president Dashanan Rabha, Rabha Mahila Parishad president Lalita Rabha, Krishak Shramik Sangha general secretary Dinesh Das, and Jayanta Orang of the Borduar Adivasi Students’ Union.

The speakers strongly opposed the State government’s decision, particularly the recent announcement made via the CMO Assam’s official Facebook page regarding the satellite township. The protestors warned that such unilateral decisions could have deep consequences for indigenous communities and pledged a strong democratic movement if the decision is not revoked promptly.

Chanting slogans like ‘We don’t want a satellite township,’ ‘Scrap the project,’ ‘Go back, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,’ ‘Down with Hemanga Thakuria,’ and ‘Long live Rabha Students’ Union,’ the protestors marched from the school ground to the Palasbari Revenue Circle office, where they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Circle Officer, Dr Ankita Sharma.

The memorandum expressed concern that the proposed township, which will span 1,500 acres in Barduar Tea Estate, poses a direct threat to the livelihood, culture, language, and socio-economic fabric of the indigenous Rabha population.

According to the organizations, nearly 2,100 families who have been residing in the area for generations risk displacement if the project proceeds.

The protestors also pointed to the area’s historical significance. Barduar was once a sovereign Rabha kingdom. Despite their long-standing habitation, many residents still do not possess land documents, though earlier attempts had been made in 1954 and 1974 to provide land pattas to rehabilitated communities under special provisions.

The memorandum further criticized local MLA Hemanga Thakuria, accusing him of opportunism and breaking promises. Protestors asserted that the community would oppose him in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.





By

Correspondent