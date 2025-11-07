Rabha bodies stage protest in South Kamrup demanding sixth schedule inclusion for RHAC

PALASBARI/BOKO, Nov 7: In a renewed push for constitutional recognition, the All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU), All Rabha Women Council (ARWC), Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Nikhil Rabha Students’ Union, and Nikhil Rabha Mohila Parishad jointly staged a two-hour dharna across South Kamrup on Thursday.

The protest was simultaneously held at the RB Higher Secondary School playground in Palasbari and in Boko, drawing massive participation from the Rabha Hasong region.

The demonstrators demanded the inclusion of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, emphasising that the long-pending demand is vital for ensuring the political, social, and economic rights of the Rabha community.

Leaders of the organizations alleged that despite repeated assurances from both the State and Central governments, no concrete steps have been taken to fulfil the commitment. They warned that the movement would be intensified in the coming days if their demand continues to be ignored.

The widespread participation reflected the growing sentiment and unity among the Rabha people ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Following the rally, the organizations submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Additional Co-District Commissioner of Boko-Chhaygaon. The memorandum urged the State government to expedite the process by convening a tripartite meeting involving the Centre, the State, and the RHAC leadership within November 2025, as was earlier assured by the Chief Minister and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The memorandum further noted that the Chief Minister had earlier promised to hold the tripartite meeting by May 2025, but the meeting was postponed multiple times. During a subsequent meeting in September at the Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s intent to convene the talks in November. However, with no visible progress, the organisations said they were compelled to take to the streets.









By

Correspondent