R-Day to honour 25 of Assam’s heroes for exceptional service in police, fire & civil defence

Guwahati, Jan 25: Twenty-five personnel from Assam have been honoured with prestigious medals for their exceptional contributions to the police service, fire service, home guard, and civil defence. These awards, set to be presented tomorrow on Republic Day, celebrate their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to public service.

Among the awardees, Smt. Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General, has been bestowed with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. This prestigious recognition acknowledges her exemplary leadership, steadfast dedication, and significant role in upholding law and order across the state.

Additionally, 14 officers and personnel have received medals for meritorious service in the police force, commending their outstanding efforts in ensuring public safety. The recipients are:

Shri Rafiul Alam Laskar, Inspector General

Shri Prasanta Hatiboruah, Platoon Commander

Shri Upen Kalita, Deputy Superintendent of Police

Shri Khogendra Roy, Sub Inspector

Shri Chitramohan Rabha, Sub Inspector

Shri Hemen Bhuyan, Assistant Sub Inspector

Shri Baluram Chaudang, Inspector

Shri Heramba Nath, Havildar

Shri Bibekananda Sarmah, Sub Inspector

Shri Bishnu Parsad Chetry, Assistant Sub Inspector

Shri Dipak Kakati, Head Constable

Shri Sanku Choudhury, Head Constable

Shri Bapdhan Rajbongshi, Naik

Shri Gojen Moran, Constable

These individuals have demonstrated exceptional professionalism and unwavering dedication in maintaining law and order, often in the face of challenging circumstances.

In the fire services, seven personnel have been honoured with the medal for meritorious service for their courage and efficiency in managing emergencies. Their tireless efforts to safeguard lives and property during critical situations have been instrumental in ensuring public safety. The awardees include:

Shri Jay Ram Boro, Driver

Shri Jatindra Nath Kalita, Sub Officer

Shri Nasid Ali, Station Officer

Shri Bipul Kalita, Station Officer

Shri Ganesh Deka, Squad Commander

Shri Prabin Chandra Das, Station Officer

Shri Keshab Chandra Kalita, Sub Officer



Three individuals were also honoured with the medal for meritorious service in home guard and civil defence. Their invaluable contributions to disaster response, community safety, and emergency preparedness have been duly recognised. The awardees are:

Shri Bhuban Kalita, Platoon Commander

Shri Utpal Ghosh, Civil Defence Volunteer

Shri Deepankar Borgohain, Civil Defence Volunteer

In 2024, five officers from Assam received police gallantry Medals for displaying extraordinary bravery and professionalism in line of duty.