‘Questions were within syllabus,’ Ranoj Pegu on HS Psychology exam

Guwahati, Mar 11: After the out-of-syllabus questions row in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, a similar incident is alleged in the psychology paper in the Higher Secondary (HS) final exam conducted under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

After the reports emerged, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu responded to the matter and said that the questions were within the syllabus covering basic concepts of Psychology.

Taking to his X handle, Pegu said, “Regarding the news about out-of-syllabus questions in the Psychology paper for the H.S. Final Exam, AHSEC clarified to me that the questions are within the syllabus, covering basic concepts of Psychology that every student should know.”

Earlier, several HSLC candidates alleged that the question numbers 46 and 61 in the Maths paper were out-of-syllabus and both contained 25 marks.



Pegu then informed that the education department is examining the matter. "The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has been directed to give the marks if there was any question out-of-syllabus,” Pegu added.