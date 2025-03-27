Quantity or quality? Govt to set up education commission to reassess schooling model

Guwahati, March 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, announced plans to set up an Education Commission to evaluate whether Assam should focus on improving education quality with fewer, well-staffed schools or expand access with multiple single-teacher institutions.

The commission, comprising 10 intellectuals and educators, will assess the best approach to strengthening the state’s education system, he said.

"The people of Assam must decide—quality or quantity in education. Would they prefer six schools at the Panchayat level, each with a single teacher, or one well-equipped school with six teachers? The commission will study this critical issue. Striking the right balance will make Assam’s education system one of the best in the country," Sarma said at the Gunotsav 2025 event at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Addressing another major concern, the Chief Minister pointed out the reluctance of teachers to serve in rural areas.

"Despite having adequate teachers, many prefer urban postings, leaving districts like South Salmara and Dhubri underserved. We need to address this imbalance to ensure quality education reaches every corner of the state," he said.

To tackle this, Sarma proposed a dedicated cadre for single-teacher schools, where appointed teachers would remain in their assigned schools for life.

He also suggested shifting recruitment from the district level to individual schools, with vacancies advertised by school name to ensure candidates are aware of their postings upfront.

Further, he recommended an eight-month mandatory practical teaching stint before earning a B.Ed degree, replacing oral interviews in the selection process.

Newly recruited teachers would also undergo a two-year probation period to assess their performance before being granted permanent status.

By ensuring equitable teacher distribution, embracing digital learning, and enhancing recruitment and training, the government aims to create a robust and inclusive educational framework for the state.