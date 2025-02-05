Quality uniforms & infrastructure under review in final phase of Gunotsav, says Dr Pegu

Silchar, Feb. 5: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, during his daylong visit to Barak Valley on Wednesday, shared key insights into this year’s Gunotsav, focusing not only on learning outcomes but also on the quality of uniforms worn by students across Assam’s schools.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune in Silchar, Dr Pegu highlighted that this marks the third and final phase of Gunotsav, with 12,374 schools spanning 10 districts undergoing evaluation.

While discussing the importance of academic progress, he also pointed out that a thorough assessment of student uniforms, infrastructure, and other school needs is underway as part of the initiative.

However, Dr Pegu expressed concern over a slight dip in student attendance during this phase, compared to the previous two.

“While attendance was around 99% in the first two phases, it has dropped to 97% in this phase, out of 10 lakh students. We will look into this matter,” he said.

The Education Minister also shed light on the ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure across schools, stating, “In addition to evaluating learning outcomes, we are assessing the quality of uniforms, infrastructure, and other critical needs. We are sourcing external aid to improve both infrastructure and the quality of education.”

A key focus of this phase of Gunotsav is on enhancing the literacy and comprehension skills of students, particularly at the lower primary level.

Dr Pegu reiterated that strengthening the ability of young students to read, write, and comprehend effectively is a top priority.

Regarding the incorporation of technology in schools, Dr Pegu mentioned that teachers are being equipped with tablets to facilitate lessons, and smart classrooms and ICT labs are being set up to promote modern teaching methods.

“We are ensuring that technology is integrated into the classroom to enhance the teaching and learning experience,” he said.

Dr Pegu also highlighted that the Shiksha Setu app is being used by teachers to submit students' attendance, underscoring the government’s commitment to leveraging technology in education.

Earlier in the day, Dr Pegu visited Hailakandi district, where he attended a review meeting with the district administration and Education Department officials.

During the meeting, he took stock of key issues such as teacher rationalisation, the progress of Gunotsav, student dropout rates, smart classrooms, and the mid-day meal programme.