Quacks aren't limited to Silchar, challenge spans entire Assam: CM Sarma

Silchar, Oct 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sounded a strong warning against the growing menace of medical malpractice in the state, expressing grave concern over unqualified practitioners continuing to endanger patients’ lives.

Addressing the press in Silchar on Friday, the Chief Minister highlighted the alarming rise of fake doctors, noting that many hold degrees from unrecognised foreign medical institutions and lack the mandatory qualifications mandated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“Quacks are not limited to Silchar but are spread across Assam. This is an ongoing challenge,” he cautioned.

The Chief Minister stated that while rules are in place to regulate the healthcare sector, strict and sustained enforcement is necessary.

He informed that Cachar Police have already arrested 14 individuals practicing medicine illegally, marking a significant step in the state’s crackdown on quackery.

With the healthcare sector employing more than two lakh people in Assam, Sarma urged private hospital administrators and medical college authorities to remain vigilant and ensure compliance with medical standards.

He also appealed to citizens to actively report suspicious practitioners, citing growing concerns over fraudulent laboratories, unnecessary prescriptions and exploitative diagnostic tests imposed on vulnerable patients.

“The police and district administrations are acting swiftly, but public alertness is key to closing every loophole,” the Chief Minister stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, Cachar Police arrested one key accused, identified as Jayanta Prasad Das, believed to be the mastermind behind a massive fake medical degree racket that thrived for nearly two decades under the shadow of alternative medicine.

Confirming the development, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta had said the arrest marks the 14th in the district under the ongoing operation targeting quacks and illegitimate medical institutions.