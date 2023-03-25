QR code fraudsters embezzle money from small traders in Abhayapuri, 3 held

Abhayapuri, March 25: The multiple modes of payment through apps have resulted in rising cyber crimes and if you have a business establishment or a shop and you take money from customers through QR codes, be more cautious.

Although majority of traders have voice enabled notification systems at their shops to instantly confirm payments, many small-scale traders are still clueless of such verification methods. In such a situation most of the traders rely on customers confirmation that payment has been made. Taking advantage from the situation tricksters at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district of Assam were scamming small traders by embezzling the money received through QR code.

As per sources, in the name of supplying QR codes to shops and business establishments a huge fraud was flourishing in Abhayapuri. If a customer buys goods and makes the payment through QR code at a shop, the money is not credited to the shop owner’s account instead it gets credited to another account which belongs to fraudsters.

A tricky instance was recently busted after a shopkeeper from Abhayapuri, Banamali Das was speculative of the situation. The money paid through the QR code was not credited to her account rather it was credited to the account of a young man named Rafiqul Haque. On March 25, Das informed about it to the police and it later come to light that a gang was behind the QR code fraud.

Meanwhile, apart from Rafiqul, two other youths identified as Rakibul and Jahangir was also arrested by the police. The police also seized a bike bearing registration number AS 19 J 9246. The entire incident created a sense of uncertainty in the town as people are speculative about online payment modes.