Pushback on two fronts: illegal residents & fresh entrants, says Assam CM

Guwahati, August 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, said that the state has intensified its efforts to tackle infiltration, with pushbacks taking place under the Immigrant Expulsion Act.

In a press meet, Sarma confirmed that the law empowers the state to expel foreigners who entered Assam after 1971, and that action is being taken both against those already residing within the state and those attempting to cross the border.

“Pushback of infiltrators is happening on two fronts. First, against those residing illegally in Assam under the Immigrant Expulsion Act, which allows us to remove any foreigner who came post-1971. Second, against those who are attempting to enter now. Just yesterday, we pushed back around 33 immigrants,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister underlined that the central government is fully supporting Assam’s drive against infiltration and encroachment. He pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent emphasis on eviction activities by the state was proof of this backing.

“When the Union Home Minister highlighted our eviction measures, it shows that the Indian government stands firmly with us. They will help us in every possible way to ensure that no encroached land remains in Assam,” he noted.

On the political front, Sarma also referred to Amit Shah’s recent comments alleging links between certain politicians and Pakistan.

“Amit Shah spoke about a particular politician's links with Pakistan yesterday and in Parliament as well. If someone makes a false statement in Parliament, a privilege motion can be moved by the affected party. But in this case, there was no reaction, even yesterday there was no reaction. That indicates there is seriousness and truth in what was said,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Sarma further spoke about the strength of the BJP-led NDA alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at the grassroots level. He said the recent joint Panchayat meeting of BJP and AGP showed their organisational unity.

“Our booth-level workers are strong and well-prepared. Congress may be holding BLA meetings, but our BLAs are ready in every ward. In November, we will hold a booth sammelan of both parties, where booth secretaries will be present. We already have 21 people ready at each booth, work we had completed two years ago. This shows how strong the NDA–BJP–AGP unity is at the grassroots,” Sarma concluded.